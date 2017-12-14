Healthplanfinder sign up deadline looms

OLYMPIA - The state Health Benefit Exchange is alerting customers who have not yet signed up for 2018 coverage that tomorrow, Dec. 15 is the deadline to select health and dental plans through Washington Healthplanfinder that begin on Jan 1, 2018. ...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle! • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.

• Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.

• You can subscribe by week, month or year.

Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446. To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.