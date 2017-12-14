Local fans wait for 'The Last Jedi'

OMAK - Not even cold weather could keep local “Star Wars” fans from lining up at the Omak Theater Thursday morning in anticipation of an advanced screening of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The film will be shown at 7 p.m. tonight at 108 N. Main St.

“I love ‘Star Wars,’” Tonasket resident Caleb Knowlton said Thursday afternoon.

Knowlton, along with a group of family and friends, said they had been at the theater waiting since noon.

The film the second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015.

In recent years the group has waiting in line for both “The Force Awakens” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

“It was pretty cold last year,” Kody Knowlton said of the 2016 release.

The group said motorists have been courteous to the group, including one vehicle who played the “Star Wars” theme song as they drove by.

The film will continue nightly though next week at the theater. For more information on showtimes, click here.