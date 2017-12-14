New NVH commissioners sworn in

Photo by Brock Hires
Hospital commissioner (from left) Jerry Bradley, Jean Pfeifer and Adam Tibbs recite the oath of office while hospital attorney Mick Howe presides during a regular North Valley Hospital meeting Thursday, Dec. 14.
TONASKET – Newly elected North Valley Hospital commissioners Jean Pfeifer and Jerry Bradley, and incumbent Adam Tibbs were sworn into office Thursday night during a regular board meeting.
Hospital attorney Mick Howe presided while the new board members raised their right hands and accepted the oath of office...
