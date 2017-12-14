0

New NVH commissioners sworn in

Hospital commissioner (from left) Jerry Bradley, Jean Pfeifer and Adam Tibbs recite the oath of office while hospital attorney Mick Howe presides during a regular North Valley Hospital meeting Thursday, Dec. 14.

Photo by Brock Hires


By Brock Hires

As of Thursday, December 14, 2017

TONASKET – Newly elected North Valley Hospital commissioners Jean Pfeifer and Jerry Bradley, and incumbent Adam Tibbs were sworn into office Thursday night during a regular board meeting.

Hospital attorney Mick Howe presided while the new board members raised their right hands and accepted the oath of office...

