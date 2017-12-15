Additional donations sought for Christmas baskets

— Additional donations of food and cash are sought to help Omak-Okanogan Christmas Basket Project organizers reach their goal of 200 baskets.

As of early today, Dec. 15, donations were down. Additional help is needed to fill 77 baskets, said co-organizer Constanza Smith of the Omak-Okanogan Civic League. Her husband, Stephen Smith of the Omak Kiwanis Club, is the other co-organizer.

They plan to offer 150 medium-sized baskets and 50 small ones.

“We have less donations of both food and money, which is needed to buy the meat certificates,” she said.

Food may be taken to the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex and money may be donated at Wells Fargo bank, 21 W. First Ave., Omak.

“This number of 200 will stay unless there is a miracle and more donations of food and money come to this community project,” she said.

Baskets will be distributed at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Dec. 16, at the Agriplex, 175 Rodeo Trail. Those seeking a basket are asked to bring proof of residence, such as an electric bill or utility receipt, for the Omak, Okanogan, Riverside, Conconully or Malott areas.

The goal is for each basket to contain vegetables, potatoes, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, dessert mix and a meat certificate worth $10 for a small basket or $12-$15 for a medium basket.

Suggested non-perishable staples for Christmas week include rice, beans, pancake mix, flour, cereal, oil, noodles, jelly, tuna, soup, peanut butter, main dish mixes, fruit or juice, syrup and powdered milk.

Area schools are helping with the food drive.