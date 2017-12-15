Last-minute Giving Tree donations sought

— Additional donors are asked to step up and select tags from the Giving Tree, which benefits clients of the Support Center.

The tree is set up in The Chronicle’s lobby, 618 Okoma Drive.

As of late Dec. 14, there were 44 tags remaining on the tree, with 32 of those for children under age 18. Tags bearing holiday wishes of children and adults are on the tree.

The deadline for returning gifts, with tags attached, is Dec. 19.

The Support Center assists victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes.