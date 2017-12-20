Breaking News

Authorities investigate Okanogan shooting December 20, 2017

Cartoon, fictional characters win write-in votes

By Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, December 19, 2017

OKANOGAN — Several dozen Okanogan County voters didn’t like candidates running for election this fall and said so by casting write-in votes.

Along with “none of the above,” “anyone else,” “nobody” and the like, several cartoon and fictional characters received votes, as did real people who were not on the ballot...

