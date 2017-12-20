Community comes through for those in need

OKANOGAN — The Omak-Okanogan community came through once again to provide more than 260 food baskets to people in need.
“After three days of being very worried for the lack of donations in both food and funds at the bank, our community once again came through to help those in need,” said co-organizer Constanza Smith with the Omak-Okanogan Civic League...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment