Holiday spending expected to top $960 per person

— Average holiday spending this year is expected to reach more than $967 per person, or 3.4 percent more than last year.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, estimates that individuals’ holiday spending will increase more than 20 percent from the 2015 level.

People in some areas are expected to spend more than twice the average, according to the WalletHub Budgets by City report.

Cities with the biggest per-person holiday budgets include: 1, Naperville, Ill., $2,381; 2, Sugar Land, Texas, $2,368; 3, Bellevue, Wash, $2,367; 4, Sunnyvale, Calif., $2,360; 5, Carmel, Ind., $2,330; 6, Milpitas, Calif., $2,262; 7, League City, Texas, $2,225; 8, Maple Grove, Minn., $2,221; 9, Allen, Texas, $2,163; 10, Columbia, Md., $2,032; 11, Cary, N.C., $2,027; 12, Troy, Mich., $1,966; 13, San Ramon, Calif., $1,916; 14, Ellicott City, Md., $1,905; 15, Mountain View, Calif., $1,841; 16, Flower Mound, Texas, $1,825; 17, Pleasanton, Calif., $1,806; 18, Newton, Mass., $1,781; 19, Frisco, Texas, $1,740, and 20, Arlington, Va., $1,736.