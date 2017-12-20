Methow Valley burn ban lifted

PATEROS — A burn ban imposed last week in the Methow Valley has been lifted by the state Department of Ecology.
Improved weather conditions prompted the department to lift the Stage 1 burn ban for the area from Pateros to Mazama...
