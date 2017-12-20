Authorities investigate Okanogan shooting

OKANOGAN - The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened last night on Elmway.

According to Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers, deputies responded to 2255 Elmway just after midnight to a reported shooting.

At the scene they located 47-year-old Daniel C. Allard, Okanogan, who had apparently been shot by his wife, 54-year-old Sharon A. Allard, Okanogan, according to Rogers.

"The case is still under investigation and detectives will be executing a search warrant today at the residence," Rogers said Wednesday morning.

Rogers said Sharon Allard was booked into Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder.

Daniel Allard was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak, and then airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Rogers said.

Additional details about Daniel Allard's condition was not available at press time.

"Once(the) investigation is completed more information will be released," Rogers said.