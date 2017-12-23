Omak girl donates hair to Wigs For Kids

OMAK – It’s often said big things come in small packages.

Nothing could be truer than when it comes to six-year-old Aliya Rodriguez.

After watching a TV commercial for Wigs For Kids, she decided she wanted to have her hair cut - for the first time in her life - and donate it to children with cancer.

“I want to donate it to the kids,” Rodriguez said Saturday morning while sitting in a hair salon chair at SmartStyle in Omak. “I’m excited.”

Holding a tape measure to her daughter’s hair, Tiffany Bello told stylist Denise Schulz to cut off 17 inches.

Surrounded by her family, Schulz began cutting.

“I wouldn’t miss this for the world,” Rodriguez’s grandfather Don Wilkinson said.

“I’m just so proud of her,” Bello said. “She’s going to look so different.”

Bello said when Rodriguez was younger she never wanted a haircut. But now she’s inspired to help someone in need.

Rodriguez said she plans to continue making donations to Wigs for Kids. Her sisters, Angelica, 12, and Natalie, 10, are also considering donating their own hair in the future.