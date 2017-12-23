Republic Police Department K9 dies

REPUBLIC - Local residents are mourning the loss of the city’s police K9 Isko, who died Thursday night.
“I’m told it was from a tumor bursting and causing internal bleeding,” Republic Police Chief Loren Culp said Friday morning...
