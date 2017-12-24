Fire destroys Twisp home

TWISP - Fire crews from Okanogan County Fire District No. 6 responded to a fully-involved mobile home fire late Saturday night.

According to officials, crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, to a trailer court on Magers Street. Nearby residences were evacuated.

“15 personnel worked to keep the flames from three other homes,” officials said.

Crews remained on scene until early Sunday morning.

“There were no injures and no further fire spread,” officials said.

The case of the fire is unknown, according to fire officials.

Additional details about the blaze were not available at press time.