Okanogan advertises for elementary principal

OKANOGAN — The Okanogan School District is advertising for an elementary school principal.
The person selected will succeed Ashley Goetz, who will become superintendent in July when Richard Johnson retires...
OKANOGAN — The Okanogan School District is advertising for an elementary school principal.
The person selected will succeed Ashley Goetz, who will become superintendent in July when Richard Johnson retires...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment