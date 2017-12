Photo by Al Camp

— Okanogan edged Omak, 28-27, in double-dual wrestling matches Tuesday night.

Other Caribou Trail League match scores included Chelan 60, Cashmere 18; Cashmere 33, Omak 30; and Chelan 57, Okanogan 24

“It was a good night of wrestling,” Okanogan coach Andy Knutson said...