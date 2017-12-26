PUD honors two employees for years of service

OKANOGAN — Two Okanogan County Public Utility District employees were recognized recently for their years of service to the district.
Janet Crossland was honored for 35 years of service and Wolter Abbink for 25 years...
OKANOGAN — Two Okanogan County Public Utility District employees were recognized recently for their years of service to the district.
Janet Crossland was honored for 35 years of service and Wolter Abbink for 25 years...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment