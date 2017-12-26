State wants radio frequency ID for some cattle

OLYMPIA — The state Department of Agriculture wants to update rules on livestock identification, including requiring radio frequency identification in some cases.
Such identification would be required in cases where cattle are currently required to be identified with metal tags, including when female cattle receive brucellosis vaccinations, when bulls are sampled for trichomoniasis and on all sexually intact cattle and bison over 18 months old presented for sale at a public livestock market...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment