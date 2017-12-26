0

State wants radio frequency ID for some cattle

As of Tuesday, December 26, 2017

OLYMPIA — The state Department of Agriculture wants to update rules on livestock identification, including requiring radio frequency identification in some cases.

Such identification would be required in cases where cattle are currently required to be identified with metal tags, including when female cattle receive brucellosis vaccinations, when bulls are sampled for trichomoniasis and on all sexually intact cattle and bison over 18 months old presented for sale at a public livestock market...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment