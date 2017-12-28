0

Desautel hunting case appeal dismissed by British Columbia court

By Dee Camp

As of Thursday, December 28, 2017

NESPELEM — An appeal of the Desautel hunting rights case has been dismissed by a British Columbia court.

The Colville Confederated Tribes “is very pleased with this outcome, which affirms the position we have always held: That the Sinixt people in Canada are not ‘extinct’ on either side of the border, and have the right to hunt in their historic territories,” said Michael Marchand, Colville Business Council chairman...

