Youth equestrian program launches in Okanogan

Melissa Sexton's Youth Equestrian Development Association (YEDA) riders competed in their first show in October at Sexton's Okanogan ranch, 1726 Old Highway 97. They performed "very successfully," Sexton said.

Submitted photo


By Sarah Highfield

As of Thursday, December 28, 2017

OKANOGAN – World-champion equestrian Melissa Sexton wants to buck the notion that horsemanship poses too great a cost for youth.

“I think it’s a misnomer that this is so expensive and elitist,” she said...

