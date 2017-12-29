New Year’s celebrations planned

TONASKET — Folks wanting to celebrate the new year with something more than a quiet evening at home will find several New Year’s Eve parties around the region tonight.

An evening potluck and fireworks display are planned at 6 p.m. at the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds, south of town.

Organizers said a potluck will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a firework display at 8 p.m.

Depending on the weather, organizers hope to offer skating in the rodeo arena.

The event is free to attend.

Other local events include:

Mazama

A New Year’s Eve event is planned at 9 p.m. at the Freestone Inn, 31 Early Winters Drive, Mazama.

The Side Project will perform. Admission will be charged. Information and reservations: 509-996-3906.

Okanogan

The Okanogan Eagles, 1820 N. Second Ave., will host a New Year’s Eve celebration tonight.

A prime rib dinner is planned from 6-8 p.m. The Night Riders will perform at 8:30 p.m.

Party favors, snacks and a midnight toast are also planned. Admission will be charged.

Omak

Sin City will perform at 9 p.m. at 12 Tribes Resort Casino, 28968 Highway 97.

Oroville

• The Pastime Brewery Bar and Grill will host a New Year’s celebration tonight. Dinner specials are available by reservation. DJ music will be provided for dancing.

• The Hideaway Grill, 2002 Main St., will host a ‘50s Sock Hop-themed New Year’s Eve party at 8 p.m.

• Happy Dawg will perform at 9 p.m. at the Oroville Eagles, 1319 Golden St.

• Vicki’s Backdoor Club, 1415 Main St., will have live music by the Wilders Band at 7 p.m. A potluck is planned.

Republic

A cribbage and Scrabble tournament is planned for 6 p.m. at the Republic Brewing Co., 26 Clark Ave.

Tonasket

The Tonasket Eagles, 213 S. Western Ave., will host a New Year’s Eve celebration at 9 p.m. tonight. Cow Jazz will perform. Snacks, pary favors and champagne is planned.

Twisp

A “very heathen” New Year’s Eve dance is planned at 9 p.m. at the Twisp Movement Studio, 101 N. Glover St. The event includes altar building, intention setting and mini workshops.

Winthrop