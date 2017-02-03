820 (2017-004 Jan. 01, 08) NOTICE OF PUBLIC TIMBER SALE

(2017-004 Jan. 01, 08) NOTICE OF PUBLIC TIMBER SALE

Department of Natural Resources will auction timber to the highest bidder. Contract terms and bidding information is available by calling Northeast Region at (509)684-7474 or by visiting the Region Office at Colville or Product Sales & Leasing Division, Olympia. Bidding information may also be obtained at the County Auditor’s office. Bidding begins at 10:00 a.m. at the on February 21, 2017.

COOGANS BLUFF FIT SORTS App. No. 094645-094649, 17 miles north of Wauconda, WA on part(s) of Sections 7, 8, 15, 16, 17 and 27 all in Township 39 North, Range 31 East, W.M., each log sort will be sold individually. Minimum acceptable bids listed are set at delivered log prices. Sort 1 approximately 2010 tons DF/WL 11”+ minimum acceptable bid $82.00/ton; Sort 2 approximately 11796 tons DF/WL 7-10”+ minimum acceptable bid $67.00/ton; Sort 3 approximately 6324 tons DF/WL/ES 5-6” minimum acceptable bid $50.00/ton; Sort 4 approximately 154 tons ES 7”+ and non-chuck DF/WL 7-10” minimum acceptable bid $56.00/ton; Sort 5 approximately 594 tons all species except WRC 2”+ utility minimum acceptable bid $23.00/ton. This sale is export restricted.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.