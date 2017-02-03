820 (2017-022 Feb. 1) The Okanogan Conservation District Board of Supervisors

(2017-022 Feb. 1) The Okanogan Conservation District Board of Supervisors hereby informs the voting public that the incumbent, Ivan Oberg, has been re-elected to the currently open seat by reason of being the only person filing for the position by the filing deadline. Therefore, no poll site, absentee balloting or mail balloting will be performed pursuant to WAC 135-110-370. For further information, please contact the District at (509) 422-0855 ext. 107.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.