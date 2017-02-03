820 (2017-025 Feb. 01) OCOG (Okanogan Council of Governments)

(2017-025 Feb. 01) OCOG (Okanogan Council of Governments) will hold a meeting on Monday, February 6th, 2017 at 5:00pm. The location will be at 303 2nd Ave. S., Suite A, Okanogan, WA 98840 (TranGO Office). Please contact Melanie Carroll at (509) 557-6177 or email mcarroll@okanogantransit.com for any questions.
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
More like this story
- 810 (2016-086 Feb. 24, March 2) REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS
- 810 (2016-086 Feb. 24, March 2) REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS
- 810 (2016-468 Nov. 23, 30) REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS
- 810 (2016-468 Nov. 23, 30) REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS
- 820 (2017-005 Jan. 4) TranGO (Transit for Greater Okanogan)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment