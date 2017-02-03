820 (2017-026 Feb. 1) Notice of Public Hearing WATER AVAILABILITY-PERMIT EXEMPT WELLS

(2017-026 Feb. 1) Notice of Public Hearing WATER AVAILABILITY-PERMIT EXEMPT WELLS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner will conduct public hearings on the following dates to gather information and public testimony to inform future decisions regarding the use of permit exempt wells as defined in RCW 90.44.050 as the source of potable water for building permits and all land divisions. The dates of the hearings are:
February 16, 2017, 10:00 a.m.
Technical presentations for WRIA 48 and 49, No public testimony will be taken
February 22, 2017, 6:00 p.m. Public testimony will be taken regarding WRIA 48
February 23, 2017, 6:00 p.m. Public testimony will be taken regarding WRIA 49
The public hearings will be conducted on the dates and times listed above in the Commissioners Auditorium in the Virginia Grainger Building in Okanogan, WA. All interested public is invited to attend all hearings. Verbal testimony will be taken as scheduled above. Written comments may be submitted prior to the hearing(s) or at any scheduled hearing. Written comments may be submitted in writing or electronically to Roxanna King, Administrative Secretary at 123 5th Ave N Ste 130, Okanogan, WA 98840 or at rking@co.okanogan.wa.us
Information regarding these hearings can be obtained from: Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development, Perry Huston, Director of Planning, 123 5th Avenue North, Suite 130 Okanogan, WA 98840; (509)422-7218 or phuston@co.okanogan.wa.us .
Date of publishing is February 1, 2017
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
More like this story
- 800 (2015-230 April 29) Notice of Public Hearing AMENDMENT TO OCC 18.08 OPEN SPACE OPEN SPACE
- 800 (2014-638 Nov. 26) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Okanogan County Comprehensive Plan and Interim Zone Code
- (2015-023 Jan. 14) Notice of Public Hearing OKANOGAN COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN
- 800 (2015-259 May 20) Notice of Public Hearing AMENDMENT TO OCC 14.08 OPEN SPACE OPEN SPACE
- 800 (2016-303 June 29) Notice of Public Hearing
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment