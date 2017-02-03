820 (2017-026 Feb. 1) Notice of Public Hearing WATER AVAILABILITY-PERMIT EXEMPT WELLS

(2017-026 Feb. 1) Notice of Public Hearing WATER AVAILABILITY-PERMIT EXEMPT WELLS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner will conduct public hearings on the following dates to gather information and public testimony to inform future decisions regarding the use of permit exempt wells as defined in RCW 90.44.050 as the source of potable water for building permits and all land divisions. The dates of the hearings are:

February 16, 2017, 10:00 a.m.

Technical presentations for WRIA 48 and 49, No public testimony will be taken

February 22, 2017, 6:00 p.m. Public testimony will be taken regarding WRIA 48

February 23, 2017, 6:00 p.m. Public testimony will be taken regarding WRIA 49

The public hearings will be conducted on the dates and times listed above in the Commissioners Auditorium in the Virginia Grainger Building in Okanogan, WA. All interested public is invited to attend all hearings. Verbal testimony will be taken as scheduled above. Written comments may be submitted prior to the hearing(s) or at any scheduled hearing. Written comments may be submitted in writing or electronically to Roxanna King, Administrative Secretary at 123 5th Ave N Ste 130, Okanogan, WA 98840 or at rking@co.okanogan.wa.us

Information regarding these hearings can be obtained from: Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development, Perry Huston, Director of Planning, 123 5th Avenue North, Suite 130 Okanogan, WA 98840; (509)422-7218 or phuston@co.okanogan.wa.us .

Date of publishing is February 1, 2017

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.