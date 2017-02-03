820 (2017-027 Feb. 1, 8) STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY YAKIMA, WASHINGTON

(2017-027 Feb. 1, 8) STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY YAKIMA, WASHINGTON

Notice of Application for change under Surface Water Certificate (SWC) No. 9974.

TAKE NOTICE: That on December 5, 2016 ConAgra Foods Lamb Weston, Inc. filed an application with the Department of Ecology (DOE) to temporarily (for the 2017 and 2018 irrigation seasons only) change: the place of use, point of diversion, number of acres irrigated, period of use, and to change by adding a purpose of use to SWC 9974 as modified by Okanogan County Superior Court Cause No. 91-2-0022706, dated July 19, 1994; owned by Lake Wallula Vineyards, LLC, of Grandview, WA. The DOE assigned reference number CS4-SWC9974(A)@7 to the application.

That said certificate SWC 9974 authorizes diversion from the Okanogan River via two sources within Govt Lot 7, Sec. 20, T. 37 N., R. 27 E.W.M. That the certificate authorizes water to be used within the SW1/4SE1/4 Sec. 7 and the NW1/4NE1/4 Sec. 18; all within T. 37 N., R. 27 E.W.M. That SWC 9974 authorizes the withdrawal of 0.31 cubic feet per second and 79 acre-feet per year for the irrigation of 20 acres during the irrigation season under a priority date of January 9, 1962.

That said application requests the following: (1) change the points of diversion to an existing diversion located within the SW1/4NE1/4, Sec. 8, T. 5 N., R. 26 E.W.M.; (2) change the place of use for irrigation of 50.2 acres within the NW1/4 Sec. 34 and North 3000 feet of the E1/2 of Sec. 33, T. 6 N., R. 26 E.W.M.; (3) increase the number of irrigated acres to a total of 50.2 acres; (4) change the period of use to: March 1 to November 30; and (5) add a purpose of use for instream flow as a trust water right.

That the water body in which the trust water rights may be exercised is the Okanogan River and the Columbia River, within the intervening reaches between the original and amended source locations.

Protests or objections to approval of this application must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections. All letters of protest will become public record. Cash shall not be accepted. Fees must be paid by check or money order and are nonrefundable. Protests must be accompanied by a $50 recording fee payable to the Department of Ecology, Cashiering Unit, PO Box 47611, Olympia WA 98504-7611, within 30 days from:

Feb. 8, 2017

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.