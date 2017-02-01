Some smokeless tobacco products recalled

RICHMOND, Va.- The U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company is voluntarily recalling several varieties of Copenhagen, Husky, and Skoal chewing tobacco, according to officials.

The company notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the recall and is working with federal authorities on this matter.

The company initiated the recall after receiving eight consumer complaints of foreign metal objects, including sharp metal objects, found in select cans. In each case, the object was visible to the consumer and there have been no reports of consumer injury. Complaints have been received from consumers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio.

The products at issue were manufactured solely in USSTC's Franklin Park, IL facility and distributed nationally.

For a complete list of recalled products, click here.