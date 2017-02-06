Winter storm brings school delays, closures

Due to ice, freezing rain and snow storms several area schools are planning delays for classes Monday, Feb. 6. This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Almira School District - Two-hour delay.

Bridgeport School District- Two-hour delay.

Coulee-Hartline School District- Two-hour delay.

Grand Coulee Dam School District- Two-hour delay.

Inchelium School District- Two-hour delay

Kettle Falls School District- Two-hour delay

Nespelem School District - Two-hour delay.

Okanogan School District - Closed.

Omak School District - Closed.

Orient School District - Closed.

Paschal Sherman Indian School - Closed.

Pateros School District - Two-hour delay.

Wenatchee Valley College- Classes for the Omak campus are cancelled.