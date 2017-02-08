(2017-032 Feb. 8, 15) ANNUAL REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County is seeking letters of interest from those providing the following Professional Services as required in RCW 39.80.030 and RCW 39.80.040.
Transmission Line Engineering
Distribution Engineering
Fiber Optic Network Engineering
Telecommunication Systems Engineering
Substation Engineering
Electrical Systems Studies
Distribution Field Studies
Industrial Electrical Systems Engineering
Environmental Services
Route Selection & Impact Studies
Surveying & Mapping
Right-of-Way Acquisition
Construction Management
Customized Technical Training
Architectural Services (Facilities Studies)
Archaeology / Cultural Services
Permitting (JARPA, NPDES, etc.)
Firms or businesses with interest are invited to submit annually a statement of qualifications, references and current project list with descriptions.
Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County is an Equal Opportunity Employer and seeks participation from minority, women owned, and veteran owned businesses.
Submit response to:
Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County
Purchasing Agent
PO Box 912
1331 Second Avenue North
Okanogan, WA 98840
Questions should be directed to Roy Schwilke at 509-422-8484
