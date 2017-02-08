820 (2017-011 Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF

(2017-011 Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, LEGATEES AND DEVISEES OF WILLIAM C. HAHN AND LINDA D. HAHN; UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION; OR CLAIMING A RIGHT TO POSSESSION; AND UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS,

Defendants.

Case No.: 15-2-00478-8

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: UNKNOWN HEIRS, LEGATEES AND DEVISEES OF WILLIAM C. HAHN AND LINDA D. HAHN; UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION; OR CLAIMING A RIGHT TO POSSESSION; AND UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 18th day of January, 2017, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, McCarthy & Holthus, LLP at the office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The basis for the complaint is a foreclosure of the property commonly known as 88 Glover Lane, Okanogan, WA 98840, Okanogan County, Washington as a result of a default under the terms of the note and deed of trust.

DATED: January 9, 2017

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP

/s/ Christopher A. Luhrs

Christopher Luhrs, WSBA No. 43175

108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300

Seattle, WA 98104

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.