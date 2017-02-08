820 (2017-028 Feb. 8, 15) North Central Regional Library Custom Library Bookmobiles Request for

(2017-028 Feb. 8, 15) North Central Regional Library Custom Library Bookmobiles Request for Proposal

Proposals Due: 4:00pm PST, 2/27/17

The North Central Regional Library is soliciting proposals from qualified vendors to construct two custom bookmobiles. The vendor selected will be required to acquire the chassis, all associated hardware/equipment and to provide the Library two complete and fully functional bookmobiles delivered to Wenatchee, WA as specified.

Proposals will be accepted at the Distribution Center, 16 N Columbia, Wenatchee, WA, 98801 until 4:00 pm PST on February 27, 2017. Bid information is available on the North Central Regional Library website at http://ncrl.org/bookmobile-rfp.

Further information may be obtained via email from the Project Manager, Angela Morris at amorris@ncrl.org or by phone (509) 663-1117 ext 119.

The North Central Regional Library reserves the right to waive anomalies in any bid or in the bidding process or to reject any or all proposals as it deems necessary.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.