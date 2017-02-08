820 (2017-029 Feb. 8) STATE OF WASHINGTON Grazing Land for Lease Application No. 11-095122

(2017-029 Feb. 8) STATE OF WASHINGTON Grazing Land for Lease Application No. 11-095122

5 Year Permit Term

The Department of Natural Resources offers a grazing permit at Sealed Bid, a tract of land containing 9,934 acres, more or less, according to the government survey thereof, described as the Salmon Meadows Permit Range located in portions of Township 37N, Ranges 23 and 24E, W.M., Okanogan County, Washington. The annual grazing fee for the 450 Animal Unit Months (AUM) allotment has not been set for 2017. As a reference, the fee for the 2016 grazing season was set at $13.46/AUM. Permit covenants may be examined at the Okanogan County Auditor’s office, Okanogan, Washington; Northeast Region headquarters located in Colville, Washington or the office of the Commissioner of Public Lands, Olympia, Washington. Bidders Qualification Packet must be submitted by 11:00 a.m. on the day of auction. Bid opening will be held at the Northeast Region DNR office, 225 S. Silke Rd, Colville, Washington, on March 8, 2017, at 11:00 a.m.

Hilary S. Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands

