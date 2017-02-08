Deputy on leave after alleged DUI

OKANOGAN – An Okanogan County sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave after being arrested in early December on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Shane W. Jones, 46, was stopped Dec. 8, 2016, by a Brewster Police Department officer after allegedly driving on the wrong side of Highway 97. He was not on duty and was driving his personal vehicle.

For the complete story, see the Wednesday, Feb. 8, edition of The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.