Winter storm brings school delays

Due to ice, freezing rain and snow storms several area schools are planning delays for classes Thursday, Feb. 9. This list will be updated as information becomes available.
- Almira School District- Two-hour delay.
- Bridgeport School District- Two-hour delay.
- Coulee Hartline School District- Two-hour delay.
- Grand Coulee Dam School District- Two-hour delay.
- Keller School District- Two-hour delay
- Mansfield School District- Two-hour delay.
- Nespelem School District - Two-hour delay.
- Okanogan School District - Two-hour delay; preschool cancelled.
- Omak School District - Two-hour delay.
- Paschal Sherman Indian School - Two-hour delay.
- Pateros School District - Two-hour delay.
- Tonasket School District - Two-hour delay; preschool cancelled.
