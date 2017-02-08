Winter storm expected to hit region

OKANOGAN - Snow, and lots of it.

That’s why meteorologists from the Spokane office of the National Weather Service have issued a winter storm warning for much of eastern Washington, in effect until 1 p.m. tomorrow, Feb. 9.

Weather officials are calling for 7-11 inches of snow accumulations across the Waterville Plateau and into the Wenatchee Valley, 10-14 inches in the Cascade valleys, and 1-2 feet of snow in the mountains.

Locally, Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, and Disautel Pass may receive 4-8 inches of snow in the valleys and 8-10 inches in the mountains.

"Snow will begin late this morning to afternoon and intensify this evening,” meteorologists said. "Toward late tonight and early Thursday morning, a change over to freezing rain and sleet will occur.”

Weather officials said if the predicted amounts of snow and freezing rain fall, travels could become difficult and scattered power outages may occur.

The expected inclement weather has prompted several area schools to make revisions to their regularly scheduled activities, including:

Brewster

The Brewster School District will have a two-hour late start tomorrow, Feb. 9, due to expected storms. School will start 10 a.m. Buses, and breakfast will be two hours late.

Liberty Bell

Junior high wrestling at Omak today has been cancelled; Thursday's high school girls basketball at Brewster has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Friday.

Omak

The Omak High School has cancelled Xtreme Challenge today.

Pateros

The Pateros School District will have a two-hour late start tomorrow, Feb. 9, due to expected storms. Busses will also be two-hours late.

Tonasket

The Bridgeport High School and Tonasket High School CWB league playoff game has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. today.

Tonight'sTonasket School District board meeting has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 15.

The Tonasket School District will have a two-hour late start tomorrow, Feb. 9, due to expected storms; there will be no breakfast; there will be no preschool classes for the day; bus routes will run exactly 2-hours later.

Editor’s note: This page will be updated as additional information become available.