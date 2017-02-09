'The Dinner Table' dishes up Valentine's dinner

OROVILLE - A benefit dinner, "The Dinner Table," is planned for 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Oroville Senior Citizens Center, 1521 Golden St.
Menu items include chicken, pork tenderloin, a lobster lottery, spaghetti, salad bar, desserts and a homemade bread bar.
An auction is also planned.
Funds raised from the event will local food charities.
For more information, call 509-429-6166.
A free food distribution center is offered last Wednesday of each month at 217 S, Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
