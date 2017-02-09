Storm prompts clinic cancelations

WENATCHEE– Due to inclement weather, Confluence Health will be operating under special circumstances today, Feb. 9.

Appointments scheduled for today before 10:00 a.m. will need to be rescheduled. This includes the clinics in Wenatchee, Omak, Moses Lake, Tonasket, Oroville, Brewster, Waterville, Methow Valley, Royal City, Cashmere and Ephrata.

Walk-In Clinics in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Moses Lake will delay opening until 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Please note that our Walk-In Clinic in Omak will be opening as usual at 7:00 a.m.

All visiting outreach will be cancelled today.

Central Washington Hospital will continue to operate as usual. This includes the emergency room which will remain open 24 hours a day.