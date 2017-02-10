Gas prices continue to fall

OLYMPIA - Average retail gasoline prices across the state have fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.72 per gallon this week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,666 gas outlets in Washington.

This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.26 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Including the change in gas prices in Washington during the past week, prices on Feb. 5 were 61.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 0.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 10.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 51.6 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on Feb. 6 in Washington have ranged widely over the last five years including $2.10 per gallon in 2016, $2.18 per gallon in 2015, $3.29 per gallon in 2014, $3.52 per gallon in 2013 and $3.50 per gallon in 2012.

"Gasoline prices nationally have continued their typical seasonal trajectory lower,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "Gasoline inventories have continued to show impressive gains lately, limiting the effects of rising oil prices on gasoline prices for the time being."