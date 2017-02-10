Storms throw Central Washington 2B League tournament into tizzy.

TONASKET - A snow storm through the area for a couple days threw the Central Washington 2B League tournament into a tizzy.

The girls’ will be getting back on track tonight.

But the boys’ side, due to extremely icy road in Soap lake, will delay its final games until Monday in Brewster.

Girls’ games for tonight, Feb. 10, include Lake Roosevelt at Tonasket at 5:30 p.m. (note early time) and Liberty Bell at Brewster at 6 p.m.

The girls will wrap up with games Saturday at Bridgeport.

The consolation finals are now 3:30 p.m. and the championship final at 5 p.m.

For boys, Friday games include Tonasket at Oroville at 7:30 p.m. (note late time) and Soap Lake at Manson at 6 p.m.(makeup from Wednesday).

The winner of the Soap Lake/Manson game takes on Brewster at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The boys consolation Monday at Brewster will be at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 7:30 p.m. the following weekend at East Wenatchee, 8 schools will meet in a bi-district tournament with 5 berths to state up for grabs.

Friday February 10th

BOYS FIRST ROUND- Soap Lake at Manson 6:00pm

BOYS SECOND ROUND- Tonasket at Oroville 7:30pm

GIRLS SECOND ROUND- Lake Roosevelt at Tonasket 5:30pm

GIRLS SECOND ROUND- Liberty Bell at Brewster 6:00pm

Saturday February 11th

GIRLS FINAL ROUND AT BRIDGEPORT- 3rd/4th Game 3:30pm (this is different than on the original bracket)

GIRLS FINAL ROUND AT BRIDGEPORT- 1st/2nd Game 5:00pm

BOYS SECOND ROUND- Manson/Soap Lake Winner @ Brewster 7:30pm

Monday February 13th

BOYS FINAL ROUND AT BREWSTER- 3rd/4th Game 6:00pm

BOYS FINAL ROUND AT BREWSTER-1st/2nd Game 7:30pm