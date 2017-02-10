Storms throw Central Washington 2B League tournament into tizzy.

Photo by Al Camp
Bridgeport plays fight for a loose ball with Tonasket’s Brayden Landdeck in a Wednesday 2B boys district game in Tonasket.
TONASKET - A snow storm through the area for a couple days threw the Central Washington 2B League tournament into a tizzy.
The girls’ will be getting back on track tonight.
But the boys’ side, due to extremely icy road in Soap lake, will delay its final games until Monday in Brewster.
Girls’ games for tonight, Feb. 10, include Lake Roosevelt at Tonasket at 5:30 p.m. (note early time) and Liberty Bell at Brewster at 6 p.m.
The girls will wrap up with games Saturday at Bridgeport.
The consolation finals are now 3:30 p.m. and the championship final at 5 p.m.
For boys, Friday games include Tonasket at Oroville at 7:30 p.m. (note late time) and Soap Lake at Manson at 6 p.m.(makeup from Wednesday).
The winner of the Soap Lake/Manson game takes on Brewster at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The boys consolation Monday at Brewster will be at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 7:30 p.m. the following weekend at East Wenatchee, 8 schools will meet in a bi-district tournament with 5 berths to state up for grabs.
Friday February 10th
BOYS FIRST ROUND- Soap Lake at Manson 6:00pm
BOYS SECOND ROUND- Tonasket at Oroville 7:30pm
GIRLS SECOND ROUND- Lake Roosevelt at Tonasket 5:30pm
GIRLS SECOND ROUND- Liberty Bell at Brewster 6:00pm
Saturday February 11th
GIRLS FINAL ROUND AT BRIDGEPORT- 3rd/4th Game 3:30pm (this is different than on the original bracket)
GIRLS FINAL ROUND AT BRIDGEPORT- 1st/2nd Game 5:00pm
BOYS SECOND ROUND- Manson/Soap Lake Winner @ Brewster 7:30pm
Monday February 13th
BOYS FINAL ROUND AT BREWSTER- 3rd/4th Game 6:00pm
BOYS FINAL ROUND AT BREWSTER-1st/2nd Game 7:30pm
