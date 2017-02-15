810 (2017-036 Feb. 15) CITY OF OKANOGAN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1173

(2017-036 Feb. 15) CITY OF OKANOGAN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1173
AN ORDINANCE of the City of Okanogan, Washington Amending Ordinance No. 1170 to Appropriate Additional Expenditures to the City’s 2017 Budget. A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available from City Hall, 120 Third Avenue North, PO Box 752, Okanogan, Washington. Upon request to the Clerk’s Office at 422-3600, copies can be mailed.
ADOPTED: February 07, 2017
Craig Attwood
City Clerk-Treasurer
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
