810 (2017-037 Feb. 15) CITY OF OKANOGAN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1172

(2017-037 Feb. 15) CITY OF OKANOGAN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1172

AN ORDINANCE of the City of Okanogan, Washington Amending Title 18 of the Okanogan Municipal Code by Adding a New Chapter 18.66 Entitled “Micro Processing/Manufacturing Establishments. A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available from City Hall, 120 Third Avenue North, PO Box 752, Okanogan, Washington. Upon request to the Clerk’s Office at 422-3600, copies can be mailed.

ADOPTED: February 07, 2017

Craig Attwood

City Clerk-Treasurer

