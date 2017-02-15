810 (2017-037 Feb. 15) CITY OF OKANOGAN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1172

(2017-037 Feb. 15) CITY OF OKANOGAN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1172
AN ORDINANCE of the City of Okanogan, Washington Amending Title 18 of the Okanogan Municipal Code by Adding a New Chapter 18.66 Entitled “Micro Processing/Manufacturing Establishments. A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available from City Hall, 120 Third Avenue North, PO Box 752, Okanogan, Washington. Upon request to the Clerk’s Office at 422-3600, copies can be mailed.
ADOPTED: February 07, 2017
Craig Attwood
City Clerk-Treasurer
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
More like this story
- 810 (2017-036 Feb. 15) CITY OF OKANOGAN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1173
- 810 (2016-459 Nov. 23) CITY OF OKANOGN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1169
- 810 (2016-480 Dec. 14) CITY OF OKANOGN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1170
- 810 (2016-232 May 25) NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OKANOGAN CITY COUNCIL
- 810 (2015-657 Dec. 9) NOTICE OF ORDINANCES PASSED BY THE OKANOGAN CITY COUNCIL
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment