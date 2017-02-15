820 (2017-021 Jan. 25, Feb. 01, 08, 15, 22, March 01) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR

(2017-021 Jan. 25, Feb. 01, 08, 15, 22, March 01) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

MIKAL THORNTON and LESLEY THORNTON, husband and wife

Plaintiff,

vs.

FLOYD D. SELF and WILMA M. SELF, his wife and ROBERT C. MULLIGAN and GRAYCE MULLIGAN, his wife, and the unknown successors and/or heirs of FLOYD D. SELF and WILMA M. SELF, and ROBERT C. MULLIGAN and GRAYCE MULLIGAN, if deceased, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants.

Case No.: 16-2-00513-8

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

FLOYD D. SELF and WILMA M. SELF, and ROBERT C. MULLIGAN and GRAYCE MULLIGAN, and the unknown successors and/or heirs of FLOYD D. SELF and WILMA M. SELF, and ROBERT C. MULLIGAN and GRAYCE MULLIGAN, if deceased, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit, within sixty (60) days after the 25th day of January, 2017, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled Court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff above described, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Mary E. (Bess) Derting, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of this action to quiet title against certain real property in Okanogan County, Washington, to-wit:

The North 30.00 feet and the East 30.00 feet of the East 660 feet of the Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter AND the West 30.00 feet of the Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter, all in Section 3, Township 34 North, Range 26 East, W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

DATED: December 23. 2016.

//ss// Bess Derting

Mary E. (Bess) Derting, WSBA # 37452

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.