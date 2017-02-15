820 (2017-030 Feb. 8, 15) NOTICE OF VENDOR LISTS

(2017-030 Feb. 8, 15) NOTICE OF VENDOR LISTS

Pursuant to RCW 39.04.190, the Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County does maintain Vendor Lists and seeks licensed businesses to be included on these lists. Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County is an Equal Opportunity Employer and seeks participation from minority, women owned and veteran owned businesses. Interested businesses shall make applications on their own letterhead, which must state business name, telephone and fax numbers and mailing addresses. Letter must state the product(s) that the business supplies.

Direct all letters of applications to:

Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County

Purchasing Agent

PO Box 912

Okanogan, WA 98840

Questions should be directed to Roy Schwilke at 509-422-8484

