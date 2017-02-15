820 (2017-031 Feb. 8, 15) SMALL WORKS ROSTER

(2017-031 Feb. 8, 15) SMALL WORKS ROSTER

As authorized under RCW 39.04.155, the Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County is seeking licensed contractors who desire to be placed on the Small Works Roster for the performing of work directed by the District that is estimated to cost less than $300,000.00 Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County is an Equal Opportunity Employer and seeks participation from minority, women owned and veteran owned businesses. Small Works application forms may be requested from the District’s offices at 1331 Second Avenue North, Okanogan, WA or on the District’s website www.okanoganpud.org selecting the “Contact Us” tab, “Bidding Opportunities” and then “Small Works Roster Application”.

Direct all notarized applications to:

Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County

Purchasing Agent

PO Box 912

Okanogan, WA 98840

Questions should be directed to Roy Schwilke at 509-422-8484

