820 (2017-032 Feb. 8, 15) ANNUAL REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

(2017-032 Feb. 8, 15) ANNUAL REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County is seeking letters of interest from those providing the following Professional Services as required in RCW 39.80.030 and RCW 39.80.040.

Transmission Line Engineering

Distribution Engineering

Fiber Optic Network Engineering

Telecommunication Systems Engineering

Substation Engineering

Electrical Systems Studies

Distribution Field Studies

Industrial Electrical Systems Engineering

Environmental Services

Route Selection & Impact Studies

Surveying & Mapping

Right-of-Way Acquisition

Construction Management

Customized Technical Training

Architectural Services (Facilities Studies)

Archaeology / Cultural Services

Permitting (JARPA, NPDES, etc.)

Firms or businesses with interest are invited to submit annually a statement of qualifications, references and current project list with descriptions.

Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County is an Equal Opportunity Employer and seeks participation from minority, women owned, and veteran owned businesses.

Submit response to:

Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County

Purchasing Agent

PO Box 912

1331 Second Avenue North

Okanogan, WA 98840

Questions should be directed to Roy Schwilke at 509-422-8484

