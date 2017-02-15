820 (2017-035 Feb. 15, 22) ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID TOWN OF TWISP - PUBLIC WORKS SHOP

(2017-035 Feb. 15, 22) ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID TOWN OF TWISP - PUBLIC WORKS SHOP

Sealed bids will be received by the Public Works Director, Andrew Denham and staff of The Town of Twisp, in the Council Room located at 118 S. Glover Street, Twisp, WA 98856, for the construction of the new Town of Twisp - Public Works Shop. Sealed Base Bids must be received by March 8, 2017 @ 2:00 PM, and must be marked “Sealed Bid - Town of Twisp - Public Works Shop”. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Sealed bids will be opened and publicly read at 2:00 PM on March 8, 2017.

Documents are available at www.architectswestplans.com. Digital files may be down loaded at no cost; Bidders are required to register as a plan holder at www.architectswestplans.com, and select “Add me as a Plan Holder”. Questions regarding the plan room: Auron (509) 747-2964 or repro@abadanspokane.com.

Also, a complete set of electronic contract documents will also be filed with:

Associated Builders & Contractors, 1760 E. Trent Ave., Spokane; Abadan Regional Plan Center, 603 E. 2nd Ave. Spokane; Spokane Regional Plan Center, 209 N. Havana, Spokane; Yakima Plan Center, 1212 N. 16th Avenue, Ste. 2, Yakima; Wenatchee Plan Center, 34 N. Chelan, Ave., Wenatchee; Daily Journal of Commerce, 83 Columbia St., #200, Seattle; McGraw Hill Construction, 200 SW Michigan Street, Ste. 100A, Seattle; Town of Twisp, 811 S. Glover Street, Twisp, WA; Architects West, 210 E. Lakeside Avenue, Coeur d’Alene, ID.

No bidder may withdraw his bid after hour set for opening thereof, unless award is delayed for a period exceeding 60 days. The Town of Twisp reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities or irregularities in any bid.

TOWN OF TWISP

Jackie Moriarty, Clerk/Treasurer

Publication Dates: February 15 & 22, 2017

