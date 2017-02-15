820 (2017-038 Feb. 15) The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Planning Department

(2017-038 Feb. 15) The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Planning Department

Pete Palmer, Land Use/Shoreline Administrator

P.O. Box 150, Nespelem, WA 99155 509-634-2570

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Colville Tribes Land Use Review Board will be holding a public hearing to make a ruling on the following land use and development permits:

1.Lola Campbell has submitted a land use and development application for a conditional use variance permit to construct a home site on her allotment in the Desautel area. The home site is located within allotment 101-4641containing 2.5 acres more or less. Township 33 North, Range 29 East, Section 34 and is within Okanogan County and the Colville Indian Reservation.

2.Bridgeport State Park has submitted a land use and development permit application for a conditional use to replace an existing onsite septic system and RV dump station. Construction will include a new onsite septic tank, pump station and evaporation lagoon pond with access road. The project location is with the Bridgeport State Park; Township 29 North, Range 26 East, Section 18 and is within Okanogan County and the Colville Indian Reservation.

3.Jerry Thon has submitted a land use and development application for a conditional use variance to add a bedroom addition onto his cabin located within the Hell Gate Game Management Designation. The property location is on Ferry County parcel 528021200020 and 52802440001000; Township 28 North, Range 35 East, Section 2 and is within Ferry County and the Colville Indian Reservation.

4.The Colville Tribes Information Technology department has submitted a land use and development permit to install a fiber optic hut at the 4th of July Powwow Grounds and run fiber underground to the hut for public safety fire camps and emergencies. The project location is within Tribal Tract 101-T5039; Township 30 North, Range 30 East, Section 1 within Okanogan County and the Colville Indian Reservation.

A public hearing for the above mentioned land use and development Permit Applications will be conducted on Wednesday February 22, 2017 at the Lucy Covington Government Facility (Colville Indian Agency) starting at 9:30 a.m. Written comments will be accepted until Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 4 p.m. or comments can be made verbally at the public hearing. All comments may be sent to Pete Palmer, Land Use/Shoreline Administrator, P.O. Box 150, Nespelem, WA 99155 or they can be faxed to her attention at 509-634-2581. You can also contact the Tribal Planning Department at the afore-mentioned address or phone number to request a copy of the permit documents.

