820 (2017-039 Feb. 15, 22) Notice is hereby given that WDFW of Olympia WA

(2017-039 Feb. 15, 22) Notice is hereby given that WDFW of Olympia WA filed an application for a SHORELINE SUBSTANTIAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT on February 9, 2017. The applicant seeks approval for construction of a Riverside Boat Ramp Repair to an already existing boat ramp. The general location of the property is: Cooper Street, Riverside WA, 98849. A completed application has been submitted and is available for review at Riverside Town Hall, 101 First Street, Riverside WA, 98849. Interested parties are invited to provide comments on the proposed activity, which will become a part of the record and will be considered in the final decision. Please mail all comments to: Riverside Town Hall, P.O. Box 188, Riverside, WA. 98849. Written comments must be received no later than 4:00 PM on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The Town of Riverside will hold a Public Hearing on this application at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 during regular Council Meeting at the Riverside Town Hall.

