School delays, closures planned

Due to ice and freezing rain several area schools are planning delays and closures for classes Wednesday, Feb. 15. This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Almira School District- Two-hour delay.

Brewster School District- Two-hour delay.

Bridgeport School District- Two-hour delay.

Coulee Hartline School District- Two-hour delay.

Curlew School District- Two-hour delay.

Grand Coulee School District- Two-hour delay.

Inchelium School District- Closed.

Mansfield School District- Closed.

Methow Valley School District- Closed.

Nespelem School District - Two-hour delay.

Okanogan School District - Closed.

Omak School District - Closed.

Oroville School District - Closed.

Orient School District - Two-hour delay.

Paschal Sherman Indian School - Closed.

Pateros School District - Closed.

Republic School District- Two-hour delay.

Tonasket School District - Closed.

Wenatchee Valley College- Classes for the Omak campus are cancelled today; Wenatchee campus will have a two-hour delay.