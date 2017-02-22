820 (2017-013 Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 01, 8, 15, 22) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF

(2017-013 Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 01, 8, 15, 22) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

BARBARA WELLS, surviving

spouse of Dennis Wells,

Plaintiff,

v.

THE ESTATES OF JOHN R. EDYVEAN and FRANCES G. EDYVEAN, husband and wife,

both deceased; and the HEIRS

OF DENNIS WELLS, DECEASED, believed to be PAUL WELLS, MEGAN GORDON and MARY JANE WELLS; and their respective heirs, successors, and assigns; Also, all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint filed herein,

Defendants.

NO. 17-2-00010-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO DEFENDANTS: THE ESTATES OF JOHN R. EDYVEAN and FRANCES G. EDYVEAN, husband and wife, both deceased; and the HEIRS OF DENNIS WELLS, DECEASED, believed to be PAUL WELLS, MEGAN GORDON and MARY JANE WELLS; and their respective heirs, successors, and assigns; Also, all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint filed herein.

EACH OF YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit, within sixty (60) days after the 18th day of January, 2017, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, Barbara Wells, surviving spouse of Dennis Wells, (hereinafter “Plaintiff”), and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff, Peg R. Callaway of the Law Office of Callaway & DeTro PLLC, at her office below-stated; and in the case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demands of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court.

The object of this action is to quiet title to real property described as:

The Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter and that portion of the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter lying North of County Road No. 3566 in Section 31, Township 30 North, Range 31 E.W.M.

in the name of the Plaintiff, and to cancel and remove from Plaintiff’s title any claim to any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property by the Defendants stated herein.

DATED this 5th day of January, 2017.

CALLAWAY & DETRO PLLC

By: /s/Peg R. Callaway

Peg R. Callaway; WSBA #13786

Attorney for Plaintiff

700-A Okoma Drive

Omak, Okanogan County, WA 98841

(509)826-6316

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.