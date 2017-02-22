820 (2017-041 Feb. 22, March 1) BOARD MEMBER NEEDED!

(2017-041 Feb. 22, March 1) BOARD MEMBER NEEDED!

TELEVISION DISTRICT #1 OF OKANOGAN COUNTY

Television Reception District #1 of Okanogan County is searching for an additional Board Member to join its Board of Directors. Meetings are the 1st Wednesday of each month at 10 am in the Okanogan County Commissioner’s Conference Room. Board members must live in the District’s boundaries which extend throughout most of the Okanogan Valley. Our website at www.tvdistrict1.org has information about this Public District and boundaries. The work of the Board is very important in making decisions about our public antenna tv system for the good of our community. The position is unpaid, but you will join a positive group of people who are serious about running this District efficiently and improving where possible. If you are interested in serving a term on this Board, please send a letter of interest including any experience that might apply to: TV District #1, PO Box 111, Okanogan, WA 98840 The District will follow-up with you and the ultimate appointment is done by the County Commissioners. Thank you!

Published in the Omak-Okanogan Chronicle Feb. 22 and March 01, 2017.